How To Defeat Gnoster, Nightreign's Dual-Bug Boss Battle

One of the more unique Nightlord fights you’ll encounter is Gnoster, Wisdom of Night, during the Sentient Pest mission. The first phase of this boss is a dual fight, which then turns into a single-target encounter halfway through.

Preparation

For starters, this boss’s weakness is fire, so it’ll be helpful to aim for buildings that have the red fire icon when you’re on your expedition. The relic you earned for defeating the first boss, Tricephelos, is helpful here; it grants fire-damage to your starting weapon. The boss can also inflict poison, so if you come across any poison protection during your expedition, make sure to grab that as well.

As for team composition, go with two ranged characters like Ironeye or Recluse, and one close-range melee, or vice versa. Having the correct lineup here is important.

Strategies for fighting Gnoster

During the first phase of the Gnoster fight, the boss is split into two beings: a scorpion-like monster and a moth. Ranged characters should focus on the moth by shooting at it from far away, while the close-range melee characters should focus on the scorpion. You want to divert their attention so that you’re not fighting both of them within close proximity with each other at the exact same time. Luckily, they share the same single HP bar so any damage you land separately on them impacts them both.

The moth shoots magical projectiles at you for its most basic attack. This one is easy to dodge as you can just roll out of the way as they’re homing in. However, if the moth soars higher into the sky and particles start appearing, just run as far away as you can. It’ll shoot a barrage of magic projectiles that’ll rain down in a wide AOE (area-of-effect) area, but as long as you’re out of its range, you should be able to avoid it entirely.

The moth will also conjure up some dark purple cosmic mist that’ll accumulate poison if you don’t get out of its way. Avoiding it is self-explanatory, just get away from the mist as it appears. Lastly, if the moth starts to make some erratic movements, it means that it’s about to lunge and grab you. Roll backwards or to the side just as it lunges forward in order to dodge it.

The scorpion has some pretty basic attacks too. One of them includes stomping its feet on the ground, causing earth spikes to come up. These spikes only hit directly in front, so stay behind or at the side of the scorpion to avoid it. It can also burrow into the ground and disappear for a few seconds. If you’re targeted, keep track of the ground. Sand will begin to rumble under you; that’s your sign to dodge the scorpion’s underground attack.

Around the 50-percent HP mark, the ground will sprout greenery, and both the moth and scorpion will combine into one creature. There are two main attacks that you need to look out for.

If you see your screen brighten up, that’s a sign that you’ve been targeted. The pillar of light will follow you around for a few seconds and then shoot down a giant light laser. This is easy to avoid just by dodging or running right before the pillar of light locks on.

The other attack you have to look out for is when Gnoster charges at you. Gnoster will also simultaneously shoot out magical projectiles directly in front as it gets closer. Don’t make the mistake of trying to dodge backwards, as Gnoster will surely mow you down. Instead, continuously roll or run to the side. Gnoster will typically charge at you three times in a row before stopping.

In addition to these new attacks, Gnoster will also sometimes still use the attacks they had when they were separated, like the poison mist and the earth spike ones.

Stick to these tips to avoid its damage, continuing laying on damage and eventually, Gnoster will go down and you’re one step closer on your way to conquering the other Nightlords.





