How To Defeat...Whatever The Hell Maris Is In Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign has plenty of hard boss fights. The Nightlords, which are your final challenges after reaching Day Three, are among the hardest. Thankfully, there are some that are easier than others.

On one of the missions, Augur, your target is the Maris, Fathom of Night. This amorphous blue monster is actually easy compared to the other Nightlords as it doesn’t seem to attack very often. The soundtrack during the fight also is surprisingly calm too.

Preparation

Preparation isn’t as essential for this Nightlord as it is for others, but be sure to take a ranged character.. Maris floats around in the air, sometimes making it hard to reach. Ironeye or Recluse will be effective here. However, Maris isn’t usually too far out of reach, so melee classes won’t be left out of the action.

While unconfirmed, Maris seems more susceptible to lightning damage, which would make sense given it’s a water elemental being. While traversing Limveld, prioritize camps that have the lightning icon so you can potentially secure a corresponding elemental weapon.

Strategies for fighting Magis

Maris will usually start off with two basic attacks. It fires off around five slow-moving bubbles that hone in on your position and eventually explode for the first attack. The second attack is a simple tidal wave that covers a small area. Both are easy to dodge. For the former, just stay away from the bubbles and don’t be around when they blow up. For the latter, just dodge through the wave or sprint out of the wave to your side.

Maris has two other larger attacks. One sees it spin around, creating a whirlpool around it. This one usually only hits if you’re in close range; if you’re using a ranged character like Ironeye, you should have no problem avoiding it. If you’re up close, just dodge through it.

Maris will charge you for the other attack. This one is easily telegraphed: You can see Maris winding up by doing a flip or two in the air before coming back down. It’s easy to dodge this one.

Eventually, the battlefield will glow more blue, and Maris will start summoning tentacles to attack you if you get too close. They’re stuck in the area they sprouted, so it’s easy to avoid them. During this phase, Maris can start dropping those same slow moving explosive bubbles, except there’s like 10 of them now. Use the same strategy as last time: Just avoid them.

One of the last attacks is when it flies high in the air and lays an egg that slowly descends onto the field. To be honest, I have no idea what happens if the attack is allowed to complete because my teammates always managed to shoot it down before it was able to do anything. You should have no trouble preventing that.

Maris is not very aggressive and its attacks are probably the easiest to learn and avoid out of all of the Nightlords in the game. Just be patient and it’ll eventually go down.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.