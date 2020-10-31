This week we see just how accurate London in Watch Dogs Legion actually is, find out which big games are getting delayed, listen to some terrible Halloween sex sounds, explore a strange house in VR and meet a bad cat. A very bad cat.



Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

As always, Nathan does a great job reporting and explaining a situation on Twitch that otherwise I would have no idea about.

G/O Media may get a commission Eight Sleep Pod Cover $1359 Use the promo code KINJA175

I’m surprised Watch Dogs Legion created such an accurate London. It’s not perfect, but incredibly close in a lot of ways.

Advertisement

In a few months, someone will have made a full-on horror game built in a digital version of this wild house and I can’t wait.

Advertisement

This mod is funny. Then you click the video and hear the music and realize it’s fucking hilarious.

Advertisement

This is a lot more erotic than the Arbor Day sex tape I bought last year...

Advertisement

I have so many questions... SO many questions.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week