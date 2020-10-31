This week we see just how accurate London in Watch Dogs Legion actually is, find out which big games are getting delayed, listen to some terrible Halloween sex sounds, explore a strange house in VR and meet a bad cat. A very bad cat.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
As always, Nathan does a great job reporting and explaining a situation on Twitch that otherwise I would have no idea about.
I’m surprised Watch Dogs Legion created such an accurate London. It’s not perfect, but incredibly close in a lot of ways.
In a few months, someone will have made a full-on horror game built in a digital version of this wild house and I can’t wait.
Tweets!
This mod is funny. Then you click the video and hear the music and realize it’s fucking hilarious.
This is a lot more erotic than the Arbor Day sex tape I bought last year...
I have so many questions... SO many questions.
News
- Not All Assassin’s Creed Games Will Be Backwards Compatible On PS5
- Halo Infinite Loses Another Director
- PS5 Launch Game Destruction All-Stars Delayed To February
- Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed To December
- Another Microsoft Game, Everwild, Loses Its Director
- World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Is Launching On November 23
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has An Into The Spider-Verse Suit
- Far Cry 6 And Rainbow Six Quarantine Delayed
- Here’s November 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Judge Sides With Dutch Government On Fining EA Up To $5.85 Million Unless It Ditches FIFA Loot Boxes
- First Details About Final Fantasy XVI’s Characters And World
- Path Of Exile Expansion Delayed To Get The Hell Out Of Cyberpunk’s Way
- Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Was Kept From Most Of The Team, Studio Says
- Sony Is Giving Away Free Adaptors For Playing VR Games On PS5
- Bugsnax Is One Of November’s PlayStation Plus Games, But Only For PS5 Owners
- Bravely Default II Misses 2020, Launches February 26
- Control Is Now Available To Stream On The Switch
- Rainbow 6: Siege Coach Casually Announces His Team Threw A Match On Twitter
- Devil May Cry 5 Won’t Have Ray Tracing On Xbox Series S
