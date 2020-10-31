Vote 2020 graphic
Morning Checkpoint

Bad Cat!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Morning Checkpoint
Morning Checkpoint
Gif: Capcom / @Klara_sjo / Kotaku

This week we see just how accurate London in Watch Dogs Legion actually is, find out which big games are getting delayed, listen to some terrible Halloween sex sounds, explore a strange house in VR and meet a bad cat. A very bad cat.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

As always, Nathan does a great job reporting and explaining a situation on Twitch that otherwise I would have no idea about.

I’m surprised Watch Dogs Legion created such an accurate London. It’s not perfect, but incredibly close in a lot of ways.

In a few months, someone will have made a full-on horror game built in a digital version of this wild house and I can’t wait.

Tweets!

This mod is funny. Then you click the video and hear the music and realize it’s fucking hilarious.

This is a lot more erotic than the Arbor Day sex tape I bought last year...

I have so many questions... SO many questions.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION