Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Sony Is Giving Away Free Adaptors For Playing VR Games On PS5

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:PlayStation VR
PlayStation VRPSVRPlayStation 5PS5PlayStation 4PS4PlayStation CameraSonyPlayStationadaptorfreeKotaku Core
13
Save
Illustration for article titled Sony Is Giving Away Free Adaptors For Playing VR Games On PS5
Photo: PlayStation

If you want to keep playing VR games after making the transition to PlayStation 5 next month, you’re going to need an adaptor for your PlayStation Camera. Fortunately, Sony has opened a website where you can grab one for free.

Advertisement

Availing yourself of this free adaptor is as simple as visiting the official website and providing Sony with the serial number on your PlayStation VR unit and your shipping information. Shipments will range from the end of October to the beginning of December, and deliveries may take up to two weeks.

The adaptor in question allows the PlayStation Camera to connect to the PlayStation 5, which doesn’t have the requisite input slot for the camera’s proprietary AUX cable. This adaptor will be the only way to continue playing existing PlayStation VR games on PlayStation 5, as the new HD camera isn’t compatible with the PSVR headset released for the PlayStation 4.

Advertisement

More information on the adaptor and the process required to receive one can be found in Sony’s official FAQ.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

PlayStation Plus Collection Will Offer Select PS4 Games On PS5 [Update]

Control Is Now Available To Stream On The Switch

Halo Infinite Loses Another Director

We Finally Played A PS5 Game, And It Literally Feels Like Something New

DISCUSSION

inhert
Inhert

It’s doesn’t work for me...I click on the captcha and it just reload the page on a loop... The faq just gives me a 404 error...