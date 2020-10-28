Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Bugsnax Is One Of November's PlayStation Plus Games, But Only For PS5 Owners

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Bugsnax
Screenshot: Young Horses/ Epic Games Store

November’s PlayStation Plus games are a little different than usual. Alongside the two games for November, PlayStation 5 owners can also get the charming but conceptually disturbing Bugsnax.

From November 12 to January 4, PS5 owners will get Bugsnax as part of their monthly Plus subscription. (The exact availability window depends on when the PS5 launches in your region.) Meanwhile, both PS4 and PS5 members will get the PS4 versions of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. Those two games will be available November 3 to November 30.

PS Plus has had only two games since March of 2019, so it’s a nice throwback to see it expanding a bit, at least for folks with a PS5.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

sinister-portent
Sinister Portent

Looking forward to trying out Hollow Knight! Shadow of War is solid, I picked up a copy for a dollar at Gamestop last year.