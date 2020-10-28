Control Is Now Available To Stream On The Switch

Screenshot : 505 Games

Control, the atmospheric suspense game from 505 Games is now available on the Switch, but there’s a catch. Since the Switch is not powerful enough to natively run Control, players can only play the game if their internet connection is stable enough to stream it.

Players are invited to download a launcher for Control and can choose between demoing a version of the game with enhanced graphics or enhanced performance making you choose between a prettier game or a smoother one. After a short minutes-long demo designed to tes

This method of streaming beefier games was first introduced in Japan with Resident Evil 7. Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version, is the North American introduction to the service.