Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Control Is Now Available To Stream On The Switch

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:control
controlkotakucorenews
4
Save
Illustration for article titled iControl/i Is Now Available To Stream On The Switch
Screenshot: 505 Games

Control, the atmospheric suspense game from 505 Games is now available on the Switch, but there’s a catch. Since the Switch is not powerful enough to natively run Control, players can only play the game if their internet connection is stable enough to stream it.

Advertisement

Players are invited to download a launcher for Control and can choose between demoing a version of the game with enhanced graphics or enhanced performance making you choose between a prettier game or a smoother one. After a short minutes-long demo designed to tes

This method of streaming beefier games was first introduced in Japan with Resident Evil 7. Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version, is the North American introduction to the service.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Bravely Default II Misses 2020, Launches February 26

Aerith's Voice Actor, Cosplaying As Aerith

Destiny 2's Next Season Finally Brings Back Prince Uldren

Too Many Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Choose Basic-Ass Romance

DISCUSSION

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

In other news, I did not know I could start a Switch download from the Nintendo eShop. Lots of cool things happening today.