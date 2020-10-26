PS5 Launch Game Destruction All-Stars Delayed To February

Screenshot : Sony

Destruction All-Stars, one of a handful of planned launch titles for the PlayStation 5, will no longer be available even close to day one. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, it’ll be available some time in February 2021. On the plus side, it’ll be available for two months at no additional cost to members of PS Plus. (Before today’s news, it was planned as a $70 release.)

First announced during a summer Sony event, Destruction All-Stars is an action derby game in which you, well, destroy other derby cars. You can also get out of your car for some good old-fashioned punching and drop-kicking. It looks suitably bonkers, and has some serious Rocket League vibes. Kotaku’s Zack Zweizen pointed to it as one of the games he was most looking forward to on the new machine. (Sorry, Zack!)

This news reduces the already thin PS5 launch line-up—at least compared to PlayStations past. Among other remaining titles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure—both of which will be available for the PS4 as well—will still be available at launch. As will the shiny remake of Demon’s Souls. Of course, Sony says the lion’s share of the PS4 catalogue will be backward compatible. And plenty of third-party games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Destiny: Beyond Light, will be available day one, too.