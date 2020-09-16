Here's The PlayStation 5's Launch Lineup

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition Screenshot : Capcom

Today, in a 40-minute showcase, Sony finally pulled back the curtain on the price and release date for the PlayStation 5. The base edition will cost $500, the all-digital $400, and both will be available stateside on November 12. While terrific to finally get some confirmed info after seventeen years of waiting—or three months in 2020 real time—there’s really only one question that matters: What can you play on day one?



Before today, the potential PS5 launch library has been unknown, due to delays and hazy “holiday 2020" release date announcements. But today’s stream finally lifted the fog. At the moment, here’s what you’ll be able to boot up out of the box:

The zany platformer Astro’s Playroom will come pre-loaded

In other similarly twee platforming news, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a fully 3D entry in long-running 2.5D LittleBigPlanet series, will be available at launch.

Make that two more machines you can play Fortnite

Destruction All Stars, a game about crashing (vehicles and fists) into each other, will be available at launch.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, a shiny redux of the action game complete with raytracing , will be available digitally

In a Tweet also coming to the PlayStation 4

The Demon’s Souls remake from Bluepoint Studios will be playable at launch.

PS5 players will also have day-one access to the PS Plus Collection, a games-on-demand service that allows you to download and play some of the PS4's biggest games. Some planned games include God of War, Uncharted 4, Battlefield 1, Until Dawn, and Final Fantasy XV. If you (somehow) missed them this generation, you’ll have a chance to try them out next-gen on shinier, pricier tech.

