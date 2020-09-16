PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $500 For Main Model

Screenshot : Sony

Finally! Announced today during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, we finally have a release date and price for the company’s next-gen console. November 12 is the date and the price is $400 for digital-only and $500 for the main model with its fancy disc drive.

Advertisement

It’s less of a price spread than the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but then the only difference between the two PlayStation 5 models is one has a drive and the other does not, while the Series S is quite a bit less powerful than the Series X. Here’s how the prices break down in other regions.

Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

And hey, the release dates are only two days apart, with the Xbox launching on November 10, meaning I have very little time to ask off for that week. Note that the November 12 date is for the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world gets the console on November 19, save China, where the launch will be announced at a later date.



According to a tweet by Sony, preorders start as early as tomorrow at select retailers. Which retailers? Select ones. Good luck.