News

PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $500 For Main Model

Mike Fahey
PlayStation 5
Illustration for article titled PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $500 For Main Model
Screenshot: Sony

Finally! Announced today during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, we finally have a release date and price for the company’s next-gen console. November 12 is the date and the price is $400 for digital-only and $500 for the main model with its fancy disc drive.

It’s less of a price spread than the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but then the only difference between the two PlayStation 5 models is one has a drive and the other does not, while the Series S is quite a bit less powerful than the Series X. Here’s how the prices break down in other regions.

Illustration for article titled PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $500 For Main Model
Screenshot: Sony
And hey, the release dates are only two days apart, with the Xbox launching on November 10, meaning I have very little time to ask off for that week. Note that the November 12 date is for the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world gets the console on November 19, save China, where the launch will be announced at a later date.

According to a tweet by Sony, preorders start as early as tomorrow at select retailers. Which retailers? Select ones. Good luck. 

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

shivakamini-somakandarkram
Rafibomb

The disc drive isn’t $100, so they are eating a big loss on the DE to try and capture the low hanging fruit.

I think they would have been better served having tooling and molds for 1 console and just sold it at $450, but their numbers must have told them that the demand for the $500 was better financially.

I look forward to the expose stories of this generation’s run up.