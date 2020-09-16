Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Miles Morales Spider-Man Game Also Coming To PS4

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Illustration for article titled Miles Morales iSpider-Man/i Game Also Coming To PS4
Image: Insomniac

It’s been unclear, for a few months, whether or not Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the cool-looking expansion/not-expansion to 2018's Spider-Man would be coming to PS4. Well, it’s clear now.

After a new gameplay demo during today’s PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony revealed on the PlayStation blog that the game is coming to PS4 as well as PS5. The standard edition will cost $49.99, while a new Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man that includes Miles Morales and the original game remastered on PS5 will cost $69.99.

Here’s what developer Insomniac said about the PS5 remaster:

“The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.”

It’ll be out when the PS5 launches on November 12.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

otterwise
Otterwise

Solid. Was planning on replaying Spider-Man on PS4 to prepare for this, but looks like I’ll just wait until I get a PS5 (probably late next year) and play through the upgraded version.