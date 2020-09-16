PlayStation Plus Collection Will Offer Select PS4 Games On PS5

Screenshot : PlayStation

PlayStation 5 users will have access to a new PlayStation Plus benefit known as the PlayStation Plus Collection, today’s showcase revealed, which will provide a wide variety of PlayStation 4 games on the new console.



Some of the available games include God of War, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XV, Mortal Kombat X, Until Dawn, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

PlayStation Plus Collection will be available at launch.