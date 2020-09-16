Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

PlayStation Plus Collection Will Offer Select PS4 Games On PS5

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:PS5
PS5PlayStation 5PlayStationPlayStation PlusPlayStation Plus CollectionPlayStation 4PS4Kotaku Core
15
Save
Illustration for article titled PlayStation Plus Collection Will Offer Select PS4 Games On PS5
Screenshot: PlayStation

PlayStation 5 users will have access to a new PlayStation Plus benefit known as the PlayStation Plus Collection, today’s showcase revealed, which will provide a wide variety of PlayStation 4 games on the new console.

Some of the available games include God of War, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XV, Mortal Kombat X, Until Dawn, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus Collection will be available at launch.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

Miles Morales Spider-Man Game Also Coming To PS4

Open-World Harry Potter Game Hogwarts Legacy Revealed

Everything Sony Announced In Today's PS5 Event

DISCUSSION

shadyz
Shady Jenkins

Maybe now i’ll want to beat bloodborne.

I suppose first month free then pay 4-9 a month for the ps game pass.