Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has An Into The Spider-Verse Suit

Much like its predecessor, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature a variety of spider suits for its titular superhero when it arrives on November 12. That said, it’s going to be hard to top the one modeled after Miles Morales’ appearance in Into the Spider-Verse.
PlayStation announced today that Miles Morales includes a gorgeous homage to the 2018 animated movie. Miles actually moves at a lower framerate when wearing the suit than in the rest of the game, a great nod to a similar animation technique used in Into the Spider-Verse.
If you’re worried about this affecting your gameplay, Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson explained on Twitter shortly after the reveal that the adjusted framerate is a suit mod that can be deactivated at any time.
I’m normally a fan of Miles’ mixture of traditional Spider-Man garb and street clothes, but I plan to use this Into the Spider-Verse suit as much as possible.
DISCUSSION
Wait, you meant to tell me the whole game could have looked like that... and then didn’t?
Huh.
EDIT: Just for the record, I felt the same way about the cel shaded suit in the first game, only there the cel shaded character looked super out of place and here Miles looks amazing in context. It’s a shame these games got so large, because I would have taken this smaller sequel as a licensed Spider-verse spin-off any day.
Still, can’t complain about having a Miles Morales game at all, so... not complaining.