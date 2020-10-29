First Details About Final Fantasy XVI's Characters And World

Image : Square Enix

When Final Fantasy XVI was first revealed last month, there was a debut trailer. Details, however, were scant. Now, Square Enix has updated the game’s official site, providing info on characters and the in-game world.



Advertisement

Shortly thereafter, FFXVI producer Naoki Yoshida said that Square Enix would be releasing said info before diving back into development.

Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XVI takes place in Valisthea, which Square Enix says is “a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals.” Below is the official description:

The land of Valisthea is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether. For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty. Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them. Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.

The red, bird-like creatures in the top image are called Eikons, and they are the most deadly ones in Valisthea. “Dominants” are people who are blessed with the ability to call upon these creatures to unleash their lethal power.

Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

“In some nations these Dominants are treated as royalty in admiration of this strength—in others they are bound in fear of it, and forced to serve as weapons of war,” writes Square Enix. “Those who are born as Dominants cannot escape their fate, however cruel it may be.”



Within the land of Valisthea, there are six realms. They are:

The Grand Duchy of Rosaria

Long ago, a group of small independent provinces in western Valisthea found strength in unity, and formed the Grand Duchy of Rosaria. After years of relative prosperity, the duchy now finds itself threatened by the spread of the Blight—a threat that, left unchecked, would doubtless usher the realm to ruin.

Advertisement

The Holy Empire of Sanbreque

Sanbreque is the largest theocratic force in Valisthea. The Empire’s holy capital Oriflamme is built around Drake’s Head, the Mothercrystal that blesses the surrounding provinces with abundant aether. The people happily take advantage of this, living in comfort and security under the watchful gaze of the Holy Emperor, whom they worship as the living incarnation of the one true deity.

Advertisement

The Kingdom of Waloed

Waloed claims the entirety of Ash, the eastern half of Valisthea, as its dominion... Using the power of the kingdom’s Mothercrystal, Drake’s Spine, this new king has built up a mighty army, with which he now seeks to test the borders of his neighbors.

Advertisement

The Dhalmekian Republic

The Dhalmekian Republic is made up of five states, from which the members of its ruling parliament are drawn.

Advertisement

The Iron Kingdom

A small group of islands off the coast of Storm, the western half of Valisthea’s twin realms. Here the Crystalline Orthodox, an extreme faith that worships crystals, reigns supreme.

Advertisement

The Crystalline Dominion

The Crystalline Dominion sits at the heart of Valisthea, built around the tallest of all the Mothercrystals, Drake’s Tail. Many bloody battles were fought for control of this small plot of land due to its strategic importance, till the warring realms finally agreed to an armistice.

Advertisement

The official site also introduces three of the game’s main characters, which we first saw in the game’s debut trailer. Their names are Clive Rosfield, Joshua Rosfield, and Jill Warrick.

Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

Image : Square Enix

Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

Don’t expect any more info for the time being as Yoshida said last month, “We want to focus on [FFXIV’s] development until 2021.” In a new comment posted on the official site, Yoshida adds that the development team has grown from a few core members to a full-on team that’s working hard on the game. “And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However I promise, the wait will be worth it!”

For more information, check out Final Fantasy XVI’s official site right here.