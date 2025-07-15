Minecraft Adds Jack Black's Lava Chicken Song, But You Gotta Do Something Special To Get It

Remember that really catchy but also very annoying Jack Black song “Lava Chicken” from the Minecraft movie? If you are a parent with kids under the age of 16, you likely do, and you are probably so happy to finally be free of it. Well, bad news: The song was just added to the actual Minecraft game. Sorry.

Earlier this year, A Minecraft Movie became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025, racking up nearly a billion dollars at the box office and causing a lot of meme-fueled chaos in theaters around the world. It also spawned a hit song, “Steve’s Lava Chicken.” The song is extremely short at just 34 seconds, but it still managed to break some records of its own and became lodged in my head despite me not enjoying the movie at all. Now, as part of Minecraft’s latest update, the song has infected the actual game, but to get it, you’ll have to kill a Chicken Jockey.

On July 14, Minecraft Bedrock Edition received update 1.21.93. This wasn’t a big update, mostly fixing some tiny bugs and tweaking a few graphical settings. But the update’s patch notes did include this interesting bit:

Added music disc “Lava Chicken” by Hyper Potions

- Drops when defeating a baby Zombie riding a Chicken (Chicken Jockey)

Now, before you panic and worry that Minecraft’s retro-inspired lo-fi vibes have been ruined by a music disc containing Jack Black’s sultry voice, it should be noted that the disc contains a chiptune version of the song. And actually, it sounds pretty good.

THEY ADDED LAVA CHICKEN TO MINECRAFT! #minecraft #mcpe #minecraftupdate

To get this new music disc, you’ll have to kill a baby zombie riding a chicken, aka a chicken jockey, aka that thing a bunch of kids and teens yelled at the screen during the Minecraft movie because it became a meme. It’s a fun way to add the song to the game that doesn’t break Minecraft’s aesthetic and rewards its dedicated players and fans of the movie.

However, I’m very upset that I now have that damn song stuck in my head again after finally being free of it. Once again, I’ll start listening to “Peaches” by Jack Black (a better song) to hopefully squeeze “Lava Chicken” from my grey matter as quickly as possible.

