Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Entertainment

Minecraft Movie Getting New Screenings That Encourage Wild Behavior

Warner Bros. wants fans to return to theaters this Friday to scream and dance all they want

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Minecraft Movie Getting New Screenings That Encourage Wild Behavior
Image: WB

Earlier this month, A Minecraft Movie hit theaters to mixed reviews but massive box office returns. However, a viral trend led to younger people and adults screaming at certain points in the movie, tossing popcorn, and even bringing real chickens to screenings. Warner Bros. has taken notice of the chaos is now encouraging (some of) it via new rowdy-approved showings later this week.

Suggested Reading

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: The Kotaku Review
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Is Almost Certainly Coming To Switch 2
How To Get All Three Tokens In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Party Scene
4 Essential Tips to Survive Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Brutal First Hours
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: The Kotaku Review
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Is Almost Certainly Coming To Switch 2
How To Get All Three Tokens In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Party Scene
4 Essential Tips to Survive Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Brutal First Hours
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On April 28, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, WB announced a series of “Block Party” showings for the Minecraft movie at theaters across the country. These showings will encourage fans to “get loose” and sing and cheer as much as they want. The “Block Party” screenings will take place on Friday. Here’s how WB described them:

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures invite fans back to the theater to experience A Minecraft Movie together in a whole new way! You know the moments. You know the lines. You love the songs! Now it’s time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan.

Advertisement

Related Content

Jack Black Became Obsessed With Lapis Lazuli While Playing 100 Hours Of Minecraft
Stand Back 'Peaches,' Jack Black Has A New Rock Anthem For A Minecraft Movie

Related Content

Jack Black Became Obsessed With Lapis Lazuli While Playing 100 Hours Of Minecraft
Stand Back 'Peaches,' Jack Black Has A New Rock Anthem For A Minecraft Movie

It should be noted that WB isn’t telling fans to toss popcorn around or destroy the theaters where the movie is being shown. It’s just providing people with some showings where you’ll be free to scream, yell, cheer, laugh, talk, and dance around as much as you want. So please, don’t throw food around and be a real piece of shit, even if the director behind the hit live-action game adaptation thinks its really hilarious.

WB

Honestly, dancing around a movie theater for a bit with friends sounds a lot better than the actual movie, which is mostly clips of Jack Black in a CG world overacting while nothing really happens for an hour.

Advertisement

The other reason WB is doing these “Block Party” showings is likely in an effort to help Minecraft stick around in theaters for a bit longer as it faces tough competition from Sinners and big upcoming summer movies like Thunderbolts.

Advertisement

As of April 28, A Minecraft Movie has brought in over $800 million at the box office and could end up crossing the billion-dollar mark (or getting really close) in a few weeks. So these special “rowdy” screenings of the Minecraft movie might help WB eke out a few million more dollars over the upcoming weekend.

Advertisement

.