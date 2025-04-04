The Unfinished Version Of The Minecraft Movie Is Going Viral Online

An unfinished digital version of The Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black recently leaked online via digital pirates, and clips of it have started going viral due to some very silly-looking moments.

On Friday, The Minecraft Movie finally hit theaters after spending years in production hell. Reviews from critics are mixed, but early box office numbers look promising. This thing will probably be a solid hit thanks in large part to the fact that kids still love Minecraft in 2025. But who cares about the box office or the reviews? Instead, let’s look at what might be my favorite video of 2025 so far. It’s a clip from the unfinished version of Minecraft in which Jack Black’s version of Steve shows off his handcrafted world.

The clip above has racked up over 100,000 likes and 4.8 million views on Twitter since it was posted early Friday morning. And I can see why. Watching Jack Black hop around an unfinished CGI world that resembles something out of a PS2 game is amazing. I genuniely want to watch a version of this movie with all of the temp effects and CG in it instead of the finished product, which looks like a nice but boring take on the Minecraft aesthetic.

People are also sharing screenshots of the unfinished version of Minecraft that show off some very silly moments involving low-poly Jack Black and blue screen.

Perhaps the funniest part of this whole thing is that because the workprint version of The Minecraft Movie leaked on pirate websites where people download movies for free, some people have downloaded this version of the video game movie without realizing it’s unfinished. That’s quite a surprise to discover as you get comfy on your couch and settle in to watch a pirated copy of a new movie.

This all reminds of that time Universal accidentally uploaded a version of the trailer for The Mummy reboot with most of the audio and music missing. To this day that’s the only thing I remember about that Tom Cruise misfire. And depending on how bad Minecraft is, well, this might be all I remember about this movie in 10 years.

