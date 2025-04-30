Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Jack Black's Minecraft Chicken Song Just Broke A Billboard Charts Record

La-la-la-lava, ch-ch-ch-chicken, Steve's lava chicken is breaking some records

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Jack Black&#39;s Minecraft Chicken Song Just Broke A Billboard Charts Record
Screenshot: WB / Kotaku

A Minecraft Movie is a box office juggernaut and has convinced loads of kids and teenagers to go out to the movies again (and cause chaos). And a song from the the live-action adaptation of the hit video game has set a new record: it’s the shortest track to ever make it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

EA Abandons One Of The Longest-Running Racing Franchises After 25 Years
Nintendo Quietly Made A Big Change To The Nintendo Switch eShop
Creepy Horror Series Rusty Lake Celebrates Its 10th Birthday With A Surprise New Game And Film
The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Oblivion Remastered: Potions, Guilds, and Free Housing

Earlier this month, A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa hit theaters to mostly negative reviews. While the film’s (finished) CG effects look great, the movie is a mostly boring adventure made worse by Jack Black deciding that yelling and spitting out slang is the same as acting. And another thing Jack Black does a lot of in the Minecraft movie is sing songs. Many of these songs are short and not very memorable. But one about really hot chicken has turned out to be a bit of a hit.

WB

On April 28, Billboard posted an article explaining that the song “Steve’s Lava Chicken” had charted on the upcoming May 3 version of the Hot 100 chart. The song debuted at 78 out of 100, which is pretty impressive considering its just 34 seconds long. That’s so short that it’s set a new record for shortest track to chart on the Hot 100. Previously, that record was held by Kid Cudi’s 2020 song “Beautiful Trip” which was just 37 seconds long.

Jack Black Became Obsessed With Lapis Lazuli While Playing 100 Hours Of Minecraft
Stand Back 'Peaches,' Jack Black Has A New Rock Anthem For A Minecraft Movie

Meanwhile, “Steve’s Lava Chicken” has also cracked the top 10 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Black’s previous big video game song, “Peaches” from the The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was an even bigger hit for the actor. In April 2023 it reached the 56 spot on the Hot 100 list. Will “Steve’s Lava Chicken” be able to beat that high point? Probably not. Which is fine by me. “Peaches” is much better. In fact, it’s basically the only good thing to come out of that movie.

