Minecraft Movie Has Earned Over Half A Billion At The Box Office

Warner Bros and Mojang’s A Minecraft Movie has now grossed over $550 million globally at the box office. The incredibly popular video game adaption is now more than halfway to reaching one billion total.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Released on April 4, WB’s Minecraft live-action adaption starring Jack Black has been a massive success. It earned over $300 million during its opening weekend and now, after just two weeks in theaters, A Minecraft Movie has added another $250 million to its impressive box office haul. The movie now sits at $550.6 million and likely has many more weeks left before it leaves theaters.

Advertisement

The question is whether or not A Minecraft Movie will reach a billion dollars, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie did in 2023. Minecraft’s opening weekend was bigger than Mario’s, but Mario had a slightly stronger second weekend domestically according to Box Office Mojo. I’d bet that A Minecraft Movie reaches a billion, but it might take a bit longer than Super Mario Bros.

Advertisement

Because A Minecraft Movie has been such a massive success for WB, the studio is apparently very close to finalizing a deal for a sequel, something the movie sets up in a post-credits scene.

WB / Mojang

While A Minecraft Movie is killing it at the box office, we here at Kotaku didn’t care much for it. As I explained in my review, I found it to be a very annoying and boring film that was made much worse by a bizarre and off-putting performance by Black. But none of that matters if the movie makes a billion dollars. WB will have spin-offs and sequels popping out over the next few years as studios continue to invest heavily in video game movies and TV amid diminishing returns from superhero flicks.

Advertisement

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters now. Please don’t bring a live chicken to your showing if you see it this week or later this weekend. And don’t toss around popcorn and soda like an asshole, even if Minecraft’s director seems to find it funny when moviegoers make theater workers clean up the huge messes they leave behind.

.

