Minecraft Movie Director Defends Kids Tossing Popcorn And Going Wild

Last week, A Minecraft Movie was released in theaters and made a lot of money. But a viral trend of kids and teens screaming during certain points has led to chaos and even the cops being called. And in recent interviews, the Minecraft movie director has defended viewers going wild.

In case you are living under a rock, the recently released Minecraft movie—based on the popular open-world survival game—has become a massive hit at the box office. The film stars Jack Black and has brought in over $300 million since hitting theaters on April 4. And while most fans watching the movie have been normal, some have been far more annoying and loud. Memes surrounding specific moments in the movie, including a bit in which Jack Black says “chicken jockey,” have led to viral videos of younger audience members screaming, jumping, and tossing popcorn everywhere. At least one person has even brandished a live chicken in a theater at that moment. I’d say things are getting out of hand, but director Jared Hess says he finds it all really hilarious.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, which happened before the aforementioned live chicken incident, Hess said that he’s enjoyed watching all the clips of people going wild at screenings.

“It’s been so bananas. It’s been way too fun,” Hess told EW. “People are sending me these really hilarious speeches that a lot of teenagers are giving right before the movie. It’s so hysterical, man. I’m staying up way too late.”

When asked about the situation where cops were called, Hess said it was “weird” that police got involved because moviegoers were “having too much fun.”

“It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn,” said Hess. “Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.”

In a different interview with The New York Times, Hess said that “No one’s going to get hurt” by popcorn being tossed around, adding: “Look, when I go to the movies with my kids, it’s like a popcorn massacre that happens and they’re not throwing anything, but it ends up on the ground, regardless.”

“I’m just so happy that people are finding joy in going back to cinemas and seeing things as a community, as a group of people,” said Hess. “It’s like we’ve become so isolated on our devices, and it’s just fun to experience things as a group of human beings. I think people are starved for that experience. So it’s fun that they’ve found it in this goofy movie that we’ve made.”

I find it weird that a director who seems to love movie theaters and the experience of watching a film with others would be so cool with fans tossing popcorn around. That shit has to be cleaned up by overworked and underpaid theater employees between every showing. That sucks.

I think people need to pick up after themselves and their kids when watching a movie. Simple as that. Come on, let’s all be cool here. Scream, hoot, holler and cheer all you want, but don’t throw food around. And I can’t believe I have to say this: Don’t bring live chickens to movie theaters. Please?

