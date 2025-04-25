Green Minecraft Movie Milk Gets Its Color From Chemicals The Government Wants To 'Eliminate'

Minecraft has milk in it but it’s not green. Instead, the “Creeper milk” going viral on Tiktok arises purely from the marketing geniuses behind chocolate milk maker TruMoo. Drafting off of the Minecraft Movie’s box office success, the dairy company released jugs of Minecraft-licensed “Vanilla Green Lowfat Milk” that looks like melted Shamrock Shakes. There’s only one problem: they get their Creeper green from petroleum-based dyes the federal government is trying to get rid of.

As spotted by GameSpot, the contraband food dye is “Blue No. 1" and can be found in the Minecraft Movie milk’s list of ingredients. It’s one of a number of synthetic coloring agents that the Trump Administration is looking to ban over concerns about potential links to behavioral changes in children and even cancer. Foods with certain chemical colorings like Red No. 3 already require warning labels in places like Europe.

“The FDA is fast-tracking the review of calcium phosphate, Galdieria extract blue, gardenia blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and other natural alternatives to synthetic food dyes,” the Federal Food and Drug Administration announced earlier this week. “The agency is also taking steps to issue guidance and provide regulatory flexibilities to industries.” The plan is to get rid of the synthetic dyes from all foods sold in the U.S. by 2026.

As it stands, Creeper milk has been popping up all over social media as people encounter the chilled emerald draughts in the dairy sections of their local supermarkets. “Found this creeper milk at Walmart yesterday,” one fan wrote on the Minecraft subreddit earlier this month. “I know you could milk squids before, but milking creepers is beyond me,” another responded. Others have pointed out that TruMoo was also the company behind last year’s blue Star Wars milk, a play on the substance fueling a grizzled Luke Skywalker’s stoic existence in the most recent trilogy.



Star Wars and Minecraft Movie milk might not be long for this world if health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his dead brainworm have their way. And the timing couldn’t be worse for lovers of depraved promotional drink crossovers. The next Mario Bros. and Shrek movies are both due out in 2026. Pour one out for the red Mushroom and green Ogre milks that might have been.

It might be safer to start staying away from milk altogether in the near future anyway. With unprecedented cuts to FDA staffing, routine safety checks for dairy, meat, and other food prone to bacterial outbreaks are apparently slowing down. Today’s Creeper milk might end up being safer than 2026's store-brand 2 percent after all.

