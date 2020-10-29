Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
News

Here's November 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:games with gold
games with goldxboxkotakucore
Illustration for article titled Heres November 2020s Xbox Live Games With Gold
Image: Xbox

November’s Xbox Live Games with Gold aren’t super exciting, but I’ll take any promise of small pleasures this upcoming month can give me. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

November’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Aragami: Shadow Edition (November 1-30)
  • Swimsanity! (November 16-December 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Full Spectrum Warrior (November 1-15)
  • Lego Indiana Jones (November 16-30)
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

normthealligator
SquiSquiSquidio

They should have taken that $85 value and given us 1 really good game.

Microsoft should just drop GWG at this point.