World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Is Launching On November 23

Image : Blizzard

It had already been a long wait for World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, the afterlife-themed Shadowlands, when its expected release month of October rolled around, and then it got longer. Blizzard ended up delaying the expansion, citing a need for “additional polish.” Now it’s apparently polished enough to warrant a new release date: November 23.



Advertisement

Blizzard made the announcement today on Twitter.

“Since we first told you about our decision to delay, we’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals,” wrote executive producer John Hight. “Now the team is in a great position to get things the rest of the way to the finish line before November 23—and as always, we’re committed to working with you to improve the game for as long as you’re out there playing it.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Blizzard launched the expansion’s pre-patch, which drastically altered the game by overhauling the character creator, dropping the level cap to 50, and streamlining players’ path through existing content. With that as a jumping off point, an additional pre-launch event will begin on November 10 and will involve taking on a “flood of Scourge.”

Recommended Stories