Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

The House on Blue Lick Road's 3D Tour Has Been Preserved In VR

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:vr
vrhorrorhalokotaku core
6
Save
Illustration for article titled The House on Blue Lick Roads 3D Tour Has Been Preserved In VR
Screenshot: Redfin

For most of this week, one of the strangest delights on the internet has been a 3D tour of a house that’s for sale in Kentucky. The home, on Louisville’s Blue Lick Road, was for want of a better term weird, from the boxes of energy drinks stacked in the kitchen to the Halo action figure collection.

Advertisement

If you haven’t checked it out yet, while the tour has been removed from the sale’s main listing, it’s still available here.

As this great roundup by Andy Baio—including an interview with the home’s owner and a quick history of the property—sums up, “some called it the best game of 2020, praising its environmental storytelling”. Folks even started trying to speedrun it.

In the interests of preservation, then, artist and developer Sam Blye (see: Manifold Garden) has spent nearly 8 hours...ripping & porting 8800 Blue Lick Road to VRChat.”

Advertisement

And so here it is, with a very helpful guided tour uploaded by Coopertom. A little pixellated, then, but I kinda prefer it like this, as though the home had been ported to the PS2.

Video: Coopertom
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Was Kept From Most Of The Team, Studio Says

Everything Nintendo Showed In Today's Mini Direct

Sony Is Giving Away Free Adaptors For Playing VR Games On PS5

Too Many Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Choose Basic-Ass Romance

DISCUSSION

signofthenine
signofthenine

I hadn’t heard of this place until yesterday, and after spending 15+ minutes stumbling through it, I kept thinking “This is the house from Resident Evil 7, only with the lights turned on.”