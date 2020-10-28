Bravely Default II Misses 2020, Launches February 26

Illustration : Square Enix

The Switch sequel to Square Enix’s 3DS RPG Bravely Default, originally slated for a 2020 release, is now scheduled to arrive on February 26, 2021.



According to the opening segment of this morning’s surprise Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, developers are using the additional time to work on balancing difficulty and reworking controls after the more than 20,000 responses received from players following the oddly challenging Bravely Default II demo released in March. You can watch the Nintendo Direct segment via the video below.

Another video will be posted later today detailing how the game changed based on player feedback. We’ll update this post when it is live.