Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Not All Assassin's Creed Games Will Be Backwards Compatible On PS5

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Assassin's Creed Syndicate
Assassin's Creed SyndicateAssassin's CreedubisoftBackwards Compatibilityps5kotakucore
18
Save
Illustration for article titled Not All iAssassins Creed/i Games Will Be Backwards Compatible On PS5
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and a few of the series’ spin-offs won’t work on PS5, Ubisoft announced today.

Advertisement

“Most of our back catalogue of games will have backward compatibility between the next and current generation of consoles, with a few exceptions,” the publisher wrote.

These “exceptions” include some of the publisher’s other games which as well. Here’s the full list:

Advertisement
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • Werewolves Within
  • Space Junkies
  • Risk

Strangely, these games were left off Sony’s official list of non-backwards compatible games published earlier this month. Ubisoft also says that all of these games that are currently on Xbox One will also work on Xbox Series X/S.

G/O Media may get a commission
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Use the promo code KINJA175

It’s a shame to see Assassin’s Creed Syndicate not making the jump, especially as it’s the first game in the series to feature a playable female protagonist. The Chronicles games, meanwhile, are also some of the most diverse and varied mini-entries in Assassin’s Creed.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has An Into The Spider-Verse Suit

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Destiny 2 Director To Players: 'Delete All That Shit' Taking Up Space In Your Vault

The House On Blue Lick Road's 3D Tour Has Been Preserved In VR

DISCUSSION

CrispyLardon
CrispyLardon

But why? What hurdles make it not possible?