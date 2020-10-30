Not All Assassin's Creed Games Will Be Backwards Compatible On PS5

Screenshot : Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and a few of the series’ spin-offs won’t work on PS5, Ubisoft announced today.



“Most of our back catalogue of games will have backward compatibility between the next and current generation of consoles, with a few exceptions,” the publisher wrote.

These “exceptions” include some of the publisher’s other games which as well. Here’s the full list:



Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies

Risk

Strangely, these games were left off Sony’s official list of non-backwards compatible games published earlier this month. Ubisoft also says that all of these games that are currently on Xbox One will also work on Xbox Series X/S.

It’s a shame to see Assassin’s Creed Syndicate not making the jump, especially as it’s the first game in the series to feature a playable female protagonist. The Chronicles games, meanwhile, are also some of the most diverse and varied mini-entries in Assassin’s Creed.