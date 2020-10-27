Vote 2020 graphic
Netflix Is Making An Assassin's Creed Show

assassin's creed
assassin's creedmovieubisoftkotakucorenetflix
Netflix’s gaming binge continues, this time with a deal to adapt Ubisoft’s historical murder sim Assassin’s Creed.

Announced in a press release today as part of a longer-term agreement to “develop content” based on the franchise, Netflix’s first Assassin’s Creed show will be live action, but otherwise appears to be very early in development. Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of the company’s Film & Television department will be its executive producers, but a showrunner or script writer has yet to be revealed.

Both Altman and and Kreinik were involved in Apple TV’s Mythic Quest, a workplace comedy about a video game studio that launched earlier this year. Ubisoft also currently has plans to turn Beyond Good and Evil into a Netflix movie. Meanwhile, the streaming platform is also working on developing multiple shows based off of Resident Evil. The streaming wars demand endless waves of new content, it seems, and video games have become the latest front in rich corporations’ efforts to get richer.

Assassin’s Creed previously made its big screen debut with a 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender. It was not good. Hopefully Netflix’s adaptation fares better.

