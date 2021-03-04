Marvel's Avengers, Six Months Later

Screenshot : Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix

Marvel’s Avengers was as plagued by buzz as it was inertia. Before the game released, it was defined by a chaotic din of muddy messaging, sky-high expectations, and that little thing called the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After launch, the conversation shifted: Would it become a nother success like Destiny, go the disappointing way of Anthem, or land somewhere in the middle? Six months later, here’s where things stand.



In 2017, Square Enix announced

Crystal Dynamics pulled back the curtain on Marvel’s Avengers at Square Enix’s E3 2019 presentation

About that demo. Fans noticed

Screenshot : Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix

At the 2019 New York Comic Con, Crystal Dynamics revealed

Throughout much of 2019, it was clear that Marvel’s Avengers would be a single-player game with cooperative elements, and that it would have games-as-a-service elements, a la Destiny. The E3 presentation sure looked neat. But it wasn’t clear how, exactly, all the disparate parts would come together. A late-October video put things in startling clarity

Two weeks into 2020, Square Enix delayed

As cities across the nation made moves to (finally) remove Confederate monuments, the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account posted

Ah, there’s Hawkeye! In July 2020, Crystal Dynamics revealed announced doesn’t make any sense

Throughout August 2020, Crystal Dynamics held a series of open betas. Kotaku’s Mike Fahey gave the game a spin

Right before the game launched, one enterprising individual superimposed

A third post-launch character! Crystal Dynamics announced

Like her mentor, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop wields a bow with Legolas-like accuracy.

Though he was featured in the game's marketing, Thor played a minor role in the campaign, not showing up until the back half.

The game was plagued with a raft of small issues, from poorly balanced combat to the occasional infinite load screen, but few things bugged players more

Crystal Dynamics dropped the first major patch for Marvel’s Avengers on a Friday evening in the middle of September. It addressed a bunch of those aforementioned small issues but did not change any of the more fundamental issues (specifically, a dearth of new content or engaging endgame activities).

Then, crickets, for a while. As players maxed out rosters told chair.

In mid-October, Crystal Dynamics dropped a second large patch. Much like the first one, it consisted almost entirely of quality-of-life tweaks. There was one big addition, though, with the inclusion of a new hub: the S.H.I.E.L.D. Substation. Beyond that, the patch also made it so factions weren’t relegated to specific hubs. (Prior to the update, if you wanted to collect one faction’s bounty, you’d have to load into one hub, collect all your assignments, load into the other hub, collect those assignments, and so on. The update made it so you could do all that busywork in one place. Sweet relief.)

In October 2020, Crystal Dynamics delayed

The Kate Bishop launched in early December with an Operation—that’s Marvel’s Avengers-speak for “main mission”—called, unforgivably, “Taking A.I.M.” The expansion was quite fun

It took months, but, in December, Crystal Dynamics made

Iron-Man received

Advertisement

And there’s where things are at. Marvel’s Avengers no doubt generated more excitement in the weeks before it released than in the weeks after, but it’s not down for the count. On March 18, the Hawkeye DLC—which looks utterly bonkers—will come out, along with those next-gen versions. Consider, too, that there are more Marvel superheroes than grains of sand on Earth. That’s a bottomless well to draw on, and could serve as the basis for one seriously heroic comeback.



But these superhero stories always have a big bad, and for Avengers, it’s not M.O.D.O.K. or Thanos or some other purple-faced giant thumb. It’s the grind. When that Hawkeye expansion hits, the game’s grind will receive a major overhaul, switching from a linear experience-point system to an exponential one. It’ll kick in for all characters “around level 25”—the halfway point—which essentially does nothing but add more grind to the game. Crystal Dynamics explained the change by saying it could help “new players” acclimate to the game’s skill system. Now, all the game needs is those new players.

