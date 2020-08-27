Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

What The Avengers Game Would Look Like With Faces From The Movies

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the avengers
the avengersMarvels AvengersCrystal Dynamicsmarveldeepfakeskotaku core
2
Save
Illustration for article titled What The iAvengers /iGame Would Look Like With Faces From The Movies
Screenshot: BabyZone

One of the most jarring things about the new Avengers game is that, since we’re all so used to everyone’s faces from the movies, seeing other faces just doesn’t feel right. So here’s what the game would look like if it had somehow got the rights to usethe likenesses of Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jnr.

Advertisement

Made by BabyZone, it uses Deepfake technology to superimpose the actor’s faces over their blander, in-game counterparts. It doesn’t always work—Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are odd fits thanks to their digital haircuts—but Johansson’s Black Widow is terrifyingly perfect.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Maybe Just Delay Next-Gen Already

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Here’s More Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Running On The PlayStation 5

Finally, You Cowards Put Yaddle In A Star Wars Game Trailer

DISCUSSION

ubunmovi
Ubunmovi

I mean... Minus the deep fake stupidity... And Iron Man’s voice coming out of RDJs mouth...

Objectively better.