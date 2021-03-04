The Avengers Grind Is About To Become More Of A Grind

Screenshot : Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix

On March 18, Marvel’s Avengers will receive some much-needed new content when Hawkeye joins the roster. But that’s not all. In that same update, the game’s XP system will receive a major overhaul, developer Crystal Dynamics announced today.



As things currently stand, the leveling system in Avengers is structured so each character levels up in a straight line, rather than an exponential curve. Basically, it’s just as easy to get Iron-Man from level 1 to level 2 as it is to get him from level 49 to 50 (the highest level). After the change, that pace will remain as is until “around level 25,” at which point it’ll require more XP to continuously level up.

A blog post on the Square Enix website said that the original pacing, “has led to pacing issues, such as skill points currently being rewarded too fast, which may be confusing and overwhelming to newer players. We want each decision to invest in a skill or Heroic to be more meaningful.”

However, after beating the main campaign last September, my most-used hero, Iron-Man, was at level 15. So it’s hard to see how these changes could affect new players in any way—that is, until they hit the endgame.

The upcoming change is just for character levels. Power levels—the Destiny-like number that derives from gear and helps dictate how strong those characters are—will remain unaffected. What’s more, if you have a roster of heroes at level 50, you won’t be affected either.

Kotaku asked Square Enix, the game’s publisher, if there are plans in the works to allow players to respec skills but did not immediately hear back.

