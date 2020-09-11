Marvel’s Avengers Has An Age Of Ultron Easter Egg

Screenshot : Square Enix

Crystal Dynamics swears that Marvel’s Avengers isn’t a reinterpretation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As game director Shaun Escayg told CNET, following last year’s initial reveal of the game, “We wanted to clearly show that this was our spin on the Avengers.” You can determine for yourself whether or not Marvel’s Avengers successfully differentiated itself, but the game contains at least some references to the MCU: there’s an easter egg clearly referencing Avengers: Age of Ultron and, to a degree, Avengers: Endgame.

For those who haven’t watched the entire 23-film Marvel Cinematic Universe a dozen times, Ultron’s first act shows the Avengers enjoying some rare downtime. They’re in one of Tony Stark’s swanky penthouses, sitting around a coffee table and taking turns trying to lift Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. The thing about Mjölnir is that, though it might look like any old hammer covered in runes, only those who are “worthy” can move it. Before Ultron, that list of “worthy” individuals was pretty much one God of Thunder long. Then Captain America gives it a try, and Mjölnir budges a bit. Watch Thor’s face:

This comes back in Avengers: Endgame, when Cap wields the thing to save Thor’s neck:

In Marvel’s Avengers, if you visit Thor’s room on the Helicarrier while playing as Captain America, you can try to lift Mjölnir. As Cap (kind of) did in Age of Ultron, you’ll (kind of) succeed:

Gif : Square Enix / Kotaku

Who’s worthy now?



