The first details on how Final Fantasy VII Remake will actually, you know, play, plus the first look at Avengers, were the highlights of Square Enix’s E3 briefing on Monday night. Lots of smaller announcements, including the long-awaited Western releases of some classic Japanese RPGs, followed. Here’s all the new news.



Crystal Dynamics’ long-awaited Avengers game arrives May 15, 2020.

You’ll be able to play as five characters: Cap, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man. They do not look like they do in the movies. Troy Baker and Nolan North play Bruce Banner and Tony Stark, respectively. Square Enix said it will release content for the game over “multiple years.” It will have four-player online co-op, and every new character and map added to the game will be free. No “random lootboxes or pay-to-win scenarios.” Xbox, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is still episodic, in case you were wondering.

Square Enix expects the game to ship on two Blu-ray discs, when all is said and done. The first disc, the one it’ll ship on March 3, will include the Midgar portion, which has been expanded. It talked quite a bit about how the battle system will work. A demo will be playable at Square Enix’s booth at E3 starting tomorrow.

Final Fantasy VIII is getting remastered.

And you were worried it wouldn’t! It’ll be out on PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC this year.

Romancing Saga 3 is finally leaving Japan.

The Classic Super NES role-playing game is getting a cool-looking remake with original pixel art and such. It’s coming to PS4, Vita, Switch, PC, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.

Saga: Scarlet Grace is also finally leaving Japan.

The latest release in Square’s SaGa RPG series came out in Japan on Vita years ago, but is heading to the West on Switch, PS4, Steam, iOS, and Android. It’ll have the subtitle “Ambitions” here.

Outriders is a new shooter from People Can Fly.

It’s coming Summer 2020. It’s a 1- to 3-player cooperative shooter, from the maker of Gears of War: Judgment. Square Enix calls it “a journey across a dark and desperate sci-fi world in search of the source of a mysterious signal.” It’ll talk more about the game this winter. Xbox One, PS4, PC.

Oninaki will be available on August 22, 2019.

It’s the latest from Tokyo RPG Factory, makers of I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear.

War Of The Visions is a new followup to the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

It’s “now in development.”

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be out this winter.



That sounds like a delay, since it was originally “2019.” It’s also coming to mobile phones, in addition to Switch and PlayStation 4.

The Last Remnant Remastered is available today on Switch.

It was released for PlayStation 4 at the end of last year.

Square Enix Collective will publish Circuit Superstars in 2020.

It’s a top-down automobile racing game. Developed by Vancouver-based Original Fire Games. Formerly known as “Apex Racing League.”

Kingdom Hearts III is getting DLC called “Re:Mind.”

This winter. Yes, this was announced a couple days ago, but just in case you missed it.