E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Final Fantasy VIII is getting remastered, Square Enix announced today at E3. It’ll be out this year for PS4/Xbox/PC/Switch.



Last year, when Square announced Switch and Xbox ports for many of its other Final Fantasy games including FFVII, FFIX, FFX, FFXII, Squall and crew were the odd title out. Now, it’s clear why FFVIII got short shrift—the remaster was coming.

Hey Squall, how do you feel about this one?