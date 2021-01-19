Ghost Of Tsushima, Six Months Later

Screenshot : Sucker Punch / Kotaku

As of this week, Jin Sakai and the open-world samurai game he stars in—Ghost of Tsushima—turn six months old. Rather than a one-off, Ghost of Tsushima has received an impressively dedicated level of support from developer Sucker Punch with consistent quality-of-life upgrades, new difficulty levels, and a (surprise!) cooperative expansion. Small wonder it was one of the best-received games of 2020. Here’s how it got there.



During the 2017 Paris Games Week, developer Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Tsushima is in the works for the PlayStation 4 with a slick trailer. Lots of fire and drama. No release date.

At E3 (remember those?) 2018, Sucker Punch dropped a gameplay trailer for the game. Still no release date.

Still no release date. That week, Sucker Punch’s Nate Fox spoke to Kotaku on a wide range of topics, including the notion of a setting overlap with Assassin’s Creed . (Fans of Ubisoft’s stabby-stabby series have long clamored for a Japan-set game.) Sucker Punch did not compare notes with Ubisoft before kicking off Ghost’s development. “Last E3, I was sweating bullets,” Fox said. “I was happy their game was set in Egypt.”

Ghost of Tsushima stayed out of the limelight for a bit, until March 2020, when Sony announced a release date : June 26, 2020.

: June 26, 2020. Ghost of Tsushima was delayed to July 17, 2020.

During a lengthy gameplay demonstration Yes, you could pet the foxes.

A week before launch, four electronic musicians—Tycho, TOKiMONSTA, The Glitch Mob, and Alessandro Cortini— collaborated on a four-track EP featuring remixes of Ghost’s soundtrack. Sound of the Storm - Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined was so good that some people even stopped listening to “Lo-Fi Beats to Chill/Study/Relax to” for a second.

Sound of the Storm - Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined was so good that some people even stopped listening to “Lo-Fi Beats to Chill/Study/Relax to” for a second. Ian Walker reviewed Ghost of Tsushima for Kotaku on July 14, 2020. Ian wasn’t so taken with protagonist Jin Sakai or with the repetitive mission structure, but got a real kick out of the combat, the eye-popping visuals, and the supporting cast. (Some inside baseball for you, courtesy of the Kotaku Slack: Ian even liked Kenji. Yeah. That Kenji.)

Kenji in his natural state. Screenshot : Sucker Punch / Kotaku

Legends landed with a bang on October 16, 2020. Rather than some tacked-on afterthought, Legends was nearly as meaty as a full game. Two players could buddy up Destiny-style Power level

Rather than some tacked-on afterthought, Legends was nearly as meaty as a full game. Two players Ghost of Tsushima was nominated for eight awards, including Game of the Year, at the 2020 Game Awards. It won for Best Art Direction, and also took home the Players Voice award.

It won for Best Art Direction, and also took home the Players Voice award. For about a month around the holidays, players of Legends could unlock costumes themed after other marquee PlayStation games , including God of War and Bloodborne.

, including God of War and Bloodborne. As reported fans of Ghost raised more than 27 million yen to restore the destroyed Torii gate at Tsushima’s Watatsumi Shrine, blowing the crowdfunding campaign’s initial target of 5 million yen out of the water. The restoration project is set to begin in April 2021.

And that’s where things are at. Sucker Punch hasn’t confirmed anything about additional expansions or a possible sequel, but Ghost of Tsushima picked up a raft of accolades, remains popular (you’ll have no trouble finding a match in Legends), and is Sony’s fastest-selling new PS4 IP (sorry, Horizon Zero Dawn). It’d sure be a surprise if this is it.

