More Amazing Ghost of Tsushima Screenshots

This week on Snapshots: Yup, more screenshots from Ghost of Tsushima. Hard to disagree with all the people spending hours in that game taking photos. It has a powerful photo mode and is gorgeous . It’s not all Ghost of Tsushima! We got some screens from Horizon, Gran Turismo, and The Last of Us Part II as well.



Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @catsandbolts

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @lxion_VII

Advertisement

Days Gone Screenshot : @LUCKYless11

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : @ORbis_vp

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Jules_vp_

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @monikasiauw

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Joshc_vp

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Robert Milanese (Email

Advertisement

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Cloudy_reality

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @joehull72

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @jkfisher97

Advertisement

Keep sending my great screenshots from Ghost of Tsushima. I can’t get enough of them.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement