Snapshots

More Amazing Ghost of Tsushima Screenshots

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:ghost of tsushima
ghost of tsushimaPs4PhotomodePhoto modephotographyVirtual PhotographyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled More Amazing iGhost of Tsushima/i Screenshots
Screenshot: Twitter / Sony

This week on Snapshots: Yup, more screenshots from Ghost of Tsushima. Hard to disagree with all the people spending hours in that game taking photos. It has a powerful photo mode and is gorgeous. It’s not all Ghost of Tsushima! We got some screens from Horizon, Gran Turismo, and The Last of Us Part II as well.

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @catsandbolts
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @lxion_VII
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @LUCKYless11
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Jules_vp_
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @monikasiauw
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Robert Milanese (Email
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Cloudy_reality
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @joehull72
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @jkfisher97
Keep sending my great screenshots from Ghost of Tsushima. I can’t get enough of them.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

