5 Things We Just Learned About The Best-Selling Games In June 2025

Last month was a big deal for games. Nintendo finally released the Switch 2 and reversed a long-running downward trend in the market. The device has been making waves, even if it feels like people aren’t buzzing about the new launch as much as they have about past ones. We now know it’s the fastest-selling console launch in the U.S. ever. But the Switch 2 wasn’t the only thing interesting about June 2025's video game sales numbers.

Research group Circana released its monthly figures on Wednesday, with director Mat Piscatella sharing charts and data in an extended thread on Bluesky. The Switch 2 sold 1.6 million units in the U.S. alone in June and almost all of those buyers were also playing Mario Kart World. According to Circana, 82 percent of all Switch 2 owners in the country also purchased Nintendo’s new racer, either as a physical copy or through the digital pack-in bundle. The data doesn’t track digital sales of the game, which suggests the real number of Mario Kart World players on Switch 2 is even higher.

Here are the top-20 best-selling games overall in June 2025:

Elden Ring: Nightreign Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Mario Kart World Cal of Duty: Black Ops 6 Stellar Blade Forza Horizon 5 MLB: The Show 25 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto 5 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Split Fiction EA Sports FC 25 Elden Ring NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption II The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Star Wars: Battlefront II Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin’s Creed: Shadows WWE 2K25

Circana also shares a list of the best-selling games on each individual platform but doesn’t break them out between Switch 2 and the older hardware. Instead, both consoles are rolled up into a single “Nintendo platforms” list, at least for now. That makes it hard to get a clear sense of what Switch 2 owners specifically are buying and playing, but not surprisingly the list is dominated by new Switch 2 games and older games that received upgrades like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Notable Switch 2 releases that didn’t chart include Hitman: World of Assassination and Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut. Here are some other interesting takeaways from the data.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is still topping the charts

FromSoftware’s multiplayer spin-off is now the best-selling game for two months in a row. That’s especially notable given it’s only $40 and Circana tracks sales by revenue, meaning it’s pulling double duty compared to full-priced games like Mario Kart World. Interestingly, it’s still only the eighth overall best-selling game year-to-date, but it’s clearly pushed lots of players who apparently hadn’t already purchased Elden Ring to go back and play it, bringing its predecessor back into the top 2o for the month.

Monster Hunter Wilds has completely dropped off

Despite being the best-selling game for 2025 overall so far, Monster Hunter Wilds hasn’t charted in either of the last two months. That could suggest some momentum has died down as players bounce off with the lack of post-game content and rapid updates, and/or that PC performance has really stopped the game dead in its tracks on the platform where it was selling the best. It’s still sitting at “overwhelmingly negative” in its recent Steam reviews and the concurrent player count has fallen off more quickly than it did with Worlds.

Fans can’t get enough of the Switch 2 Pro controller

Nintendo’s conventional alternative to the Joy-Con was June’s best-selling gaming accessory. Around 32 percent of Switch 2 owners also picked one up, a number that likely would have been higher if the controller hadn’t kept selling out everywhere. Some fans have called it the best controller ever made, but its popularity also probably speaks to just how many people play their Switch 2 docked and are tired of compromising that living room experience with sub-par Joy-Con controllers, even the upgraded ones for the Switch 2.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma was a surprise hit

The long-running RPG life sim series that started on the DS was a console exclusive on Switch 1 and 2 last month (it also came to PC) and ended up making the top 1o. It’s hard to know how many of those players were on Switch 2, but the game was the third best-selling across both Nintendo platforms, just behind Cyberpunk 2077 and ahead of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. I preferred Fantasy Life i myself, but it shows how Nintendo continues to benefit from rolling handheld and console-like experiences into a single device.

It’s the summer of Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox

We hear a lot about World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV, but much less about Bethesda’s ongoing MMORPG which just crossed its 11th year out in the wild. It was the second best-selling game on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One last month. A big part of that is probably a major update and new seasonal storylines that went live for the game in June, but another factor is probably the release of Oblivion Remastered earlier in the year and returning fans looking for more reasons to hang around in Tamriel. ESO was the second best-selling game on the platform last month as well.

