Some Of The Best PS5 Games Are On Sale Right Now

A new, massive Summer Sale event is now live on the PlayStation Store, letting you grab some big PlayStation 5 games like Elden Ring, Spider-Man 2, Helldivers 2, and more for less than usual.

It’s hot as heck outside. Pools are packed. Backyards are filled with the smoke of so many grills. And big blockbusters like Superman and Jurassic World are in movie theaters. All of this means, of course, that it’s summer. And so, as seen in past years, the PlayStation Store is hosting a large Summer Sale event with big discounts on some fairly new PS5 games and some bangers from a few years back.

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale started today, July 16, and goes until July 31. So you have about two weeks to pick out some games and buy them for less than normal.

To help with this endeavor, Kotaku has compiled a nice, long list of the best and biggest deals on PS5 games. Don’t say we never do anything for you!

Silent Hill 2 - $35 ($70)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows - $53 ($70)

- $53 ($70) Forza Horizon 5 - $45 ($60)

- $45 ($60) Elden Ring - $36 ($60)

- $36 ($60) Alan Wake 2 - $24 ($60)

- $24 ($60) S uicide Squad: KTJL - $7 ($70)

- $7 ($70) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - $45 ($50)

- $45 ($50) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - $40 ($50)

- $40 ($50) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $56 ($70)

- $56 ($70) Helldivers 2 - $32 ($40)

- $32 ($40) Need For Speed Unbound - $11 ($70)

- $11 ($70) Baldur’s Gate 3 - $56 ($70)

- $56 ($70) Still Wakes The Deep - $18 ($35)

- $18 ($35) Tekken 8 - $30 ($60)

- $30 ($60) Mortal Kombat 1 - $17 ($50)

- $17 ($50) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - $40 ($70)

- $40 ($70) Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $21 ($60)

- $21 ($60) Star Wars Outlaws - $35 ($70)

- $35 ($70) Metaphor: ReFantazaio - $42 ($70)

- $42 ($70) Dead Space (Remake) - $14 ($70)

(Remake) - $14 ($70) Death Stranding Director’s Cut - $25 ($50)

- $25 ($50) Gotham Knights - $10 ($70)

- $10 ($70) Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $53 ($70)

Blue Prince - $24 ($30)

