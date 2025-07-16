Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Some Of The Best PS5 Games Are On Sale Right Now

Silent Hill 2, Death Stranding, Alan Wake 2, Forza, Clair Obscur, Blue Prince, and more are on sale

Zack Zwiezen
Image: FromSoftware / Bethesda / Sony / Kepler Interactive / Kotaku

A new, massive Summer Sale event is now live on the PlayStation Store, letting you grab some big PlayStation 5 games like Elden Ring, Spider-Man 2, Helldivers 2, and more for less than usual.

EA FC 26's Reveal Trailer Is Just EA Responding To All Your Complaints
Destiny 2's New Metroid Ball Mechanic Might Be The Worst Thing It's Ever Added
Ubisoft CEO Makes His Son Co-CEO Of New Ubisoft
The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases
It’s hot as heck outside. Pools are packed. Backyards are filled with the smoke of so many grills. And big blockbusters like Superman and Jurassic World are in movie theaters. All of this means, of course, that it’s summer. And so, as seen in past years, the PlayStation Store is hosting a large Summer Sale event with big discounts on some fairly new PS5 games and some bangers from a few years back.

Kotaku's Biggest Gaming Culture News For The Week July 05, 2025
Could PlayStation's Perfect Bloodborne Fan Troll Really Be Teasing Something New?

Related Content

Kotaku's Biggest Gaming Culture News For The Week July 05, 2025
Could PlayStation's Perfect Bloodborne Fan Troll Really Be Teasing Something New?

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale started today, July 16, and goes until July 31. So you have about two weeks to pick out some games and buy them for less than normal.

To help with this endeavor, Kotaku has compiled a nice, long list of the best and biggest deals on PS5 games. Don’t say we never do anything for you!

  • Silent Hill 2 - $35 ($70)
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows - $53 ($70)
  • Forza Horizon 5 - $45 ($60)
  • Elden Ring - $36 ($60)
  • Alan Wake 2 - $24 ($60)
  • Suicide Squad: KTJL - $7 ($70)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - $45 ($50)
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - $40 ($50)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $56 ($70)
  • Helldivers 2 - $32 ($40)
  • Need For Speed Unbound - $11 ($70)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - $56 ($70)
  • Still Wakes The Deep - $18 ($35)
  • Tekken 8 - $30 ($60)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 - $17 ($50)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - $40 ($70)
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $21 ($60)
  • Star Wars Outlaws - $35 ($70)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazaio - $42 ($70)
  • Dead Space (Remake) - $14 ($70)
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut - $25 ($50)
  • Gotham Knights - $10 ($70)
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $53 ($70)
  • Blue Prince - $24 ($30)

