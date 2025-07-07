The Nintendo Switch 2: One Month Later

Like most folks, the Switch 2 game I’ve put the most time into is Mario Kart World, though not as much time as you might think. A lot of my time with the Switch 2’s launch line-up has also involved booting up Cyberpunk 2077, being like, “Oh wow, this works pretty well,” then closing it out. Cyberpunk 2077 on a handheld is the kind of sicko shit that should have me glued to my Switch 2, but once the novelty wears off, I remember I’ve played it fairly recently and it can’t maintain my attention for that long. Funnily enough, the game I’ve spent the most time playing on my Switch 2 is a Vita game from 2015. Shout-out to Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth. It’s a bit telling that Switch 2 games aren’t really what I’m playing on my system. While it’s certainly not set up to fail in the same way, the launch line-up of mostly older games that put the system’s jump in power front and center is giving Wii U. These games are great, they run well, and it’s nice to have them on something I can play on a plane. But I’m waiting for Donkey Kong and the Switch 2 version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. — Kenneth Shepard

Advertisement

Mario Kart World is really, really good! It’s a blast to play with friends or by yourself. It looks sharp, performs perfectly, and even includes a nifty open world that’s fun to explore. And uh, well, ummm, I guess there were some other games, too. But nearly every game available on Switch 2 at launch was something I’ve played or could play on another, more powerful platform. Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 looks nice on a Switch 2, but I’ve got it on PC. And Xbox Series X. I think when the dust settles and we look back on the Switch 2’s launch, it will be clear that it’s one of the weakest debut line-ups in Nintendo history. -Zack Zwiezen

The launch lineup always felt weak, but a month with the new hardware has made that fact inescapable. My Mario Kart World excitement (and that of my kids) petered out after the first couple of weeks. I think Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman: World of Assassination both run decently—much better than PS4/Xbox One games did on the Switch 1. Street Fighter 6 plays well on the Switch 2 as well. It’s far from ideal-looking, but I hope many more people now experience last year’s excellent Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess thanks to the Switch 2 port. But between Game Pass (Rematch/The Alters) and Elden Ring: Nightreign and Death Stranding 2 on PS5, I’ve barely touched the new console this last week. Does Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom look better than ever? It sure does, but I already played over 100 hours of it on Switch 1. — Ethan Gach

Though I bought Street Fighter 6 for my Switch 2 and am still looking forward to playing through its RPG-lite story mode, World Tour, at some point, the two games in heaviest rotation on my Switch 2 have definitely been Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077. MKW is a delight. Every time I fire it up and see Mario or Wario or Wiggler or some other character tooling around in that bright, inviting landscape, I just feel good, ready to hit the open road. Still, now that I’ve gotten gold in most of the game’s single-player cups and knockout tours, I’m not playing it as regularly as I did initially. I do still enjoy jumping in sometimes to try to defeat another Nintendo-provided ghost racer in a time trial or to tackle a few more P-Switch challenges, though. And I’m always down to hop into online action with friends, where the game really shines.

But, oddly, it’s not a Nintendo game that’s keeping me most occupied with my new Nintendo console—which definitely makes this a departure from a typical Nintendo launch for me. Instead, it’s Cyberpunk 2077. I have my issues with this game but it plays great on Nintendo’s handheld hybrid, and I love smoothly shifting from a Night City session on my TV to a bit of gameplay in bed. As much as I’m in awe of the port, though, which indicates to me that the Switch is capable of some very impressive things, it is odd and arguably not great that the strongest thing available out of the gate on the Switch 2, for me at least, is a game that’s several years old and available on numerous other platforms. Of course, it’s early days yet, and Donkey Kong Bananza is just a few weeks away. But I hope Nintendo has a few other surprises up its sleeve to give these first few post-launch months a little more oomph. — Carolyn Petit

There were launch games? I don’t think I can count five-year-old ports in that category, so we’re pretty much left with Mario Kart, and…ehh. It’s quite something when adding an entire open world still leaves the game feeling far too much like other recent entries, and as such, it has made the Switch 2 itself feel so utterly unessential on launch. That’s the word I keep coming back to, when friends ask if it’s worth buying one for themselves or their kids. Honestly, right now, it’s just inessential. I really hope that will change once DK is out. — John Walker