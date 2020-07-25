Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Ghost of Tsushima Has The Best Photo Mode

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:ghost of tsushima
ghost of tsushimaPhoto modeScreenshotsphotomodeVirtual PhotographyphotographysamuraiKotakucore
Gif: Sony / Sucker Punch

This week on Snapshots: Ghost of Tsushima might have the best photo mode I’ve ever seen and folks are using it to take some amazing shots. So this week, most of the pics are from that game. Though there are few shots from other games like Death Stranding mixed in below.

Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Firescorpio_photo
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: August Narducci - Email
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Zayasgamephoto
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Robert Burrell - Email
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @catsandbolts
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @AreeLyBadPun
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @GameOnFocus
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Cryptic_VP
Ghost of Tsushima
Photo: @Omegapepper
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
Screenshot: @Wolf_awoooo
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @cswood
Each time I see amazing screenshots for this game I get the urge to buy it and play it. I’m trying to finish other games first! Stop being pretty, Ghost of Tsushima.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

