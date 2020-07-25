Ghost of Tsushima Has The Best Photo Mode

Gif : Sony / Sucker Punch

This week on Snapshots: Ghost of Tsushima might have the best photo mode I’ve ever seen and folks are using it to take some amazing shots. So this week, most of the pics are from that game. Though there are few shots from other games like Death Stranding mixed in below.



Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Firescorpio_photo

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : August Narducci - Email

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Zayasgamephoto

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Robert Burrell - Email

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @catsandbolts

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @AreeLyBadPun

Death Stranding Screenshot : @GameOnFocus

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @DrCaligari72

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Cryptic_VP

Ghost of Tsushima Photo : @Omegapepper

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Screenshot : @Wolf_awoooo

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @cswood

Each time I see amazing screenshots for this game I get the urge to buy it and play it. I’m trying to finish other games first! Stop being pretty, Ghost of Tsushima.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



