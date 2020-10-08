Vote 2020 graphic
Odds and Ends

Ghost Of Tsushima Will Now Let You Pet The Beautiful Dogs

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Gif: Ghost of Tsushima

We’ve already told you all of the big things coming in Ghost of Tsushima’s 1.1 update coming next week, but we haven’t told you the most important thing: you’ll now be able to pet the dogs.

While playing in the new New Game + mode, if you equip the Charm of Canine Recruitment, you’ll be able to...recruit canines. Which means you don’t just get to pet them, but they’ll join you as allies as well.

The charm works in both the regular game and Legends mode:

This is good news! All games should let you pet the dog, every dog, whenever you want. It’s the rules!

Sucks in this case you need to complete the game first to be able to do it though. The dogs are good on every playthrough, not just your second.

MORE GOOD BOYS AND GIRLS:

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

kellendunk
Kellen

You can only pet dogs if you beat the game?