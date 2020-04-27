The Last of Us II Will Come Out In June, Ghost of Tsushima Delayed Until July

The Last Of Us Part II finally has a release date again: June 19.

Sony announced the news over on the PlayStation Blog alongside an update that Ghost of Tsushima has been delayed by a month until July 17. Tsushima was originally set to release on June 26.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II was previously slated to arrive at the end of May. Earlier this month, however, Sony delayed The Last of Us Part II’s release indefinitely as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. T his past weekend, a number of spoilers about the game’s plot and ending started circulating online. It’s unclear if this had anything to do with the game’s new release date being so close to the previous one.

Head of SIE Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst, said the new dates for both games were the result of “an ease in the global distribution environment.”