The Last of Us II Delayed Indefinitely

The much-anticipated post-apocalyptic adventure game The Last of Us II will be delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, publisher Sony said today.

The game, which had been previously scheduled for May 29, is nearly done and ready to go, a Naughty Dog developer told Kotaku this afternoon. This was a decision made for logistical and economic reasons.

“The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II,” Naughty Dog said in a statement this afternoon. “However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the bext experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

Naughty Dog’s employees, like most at video game companies across the world, are currently working from their homes in order to practice self-isolation .

A recent Kotaku investigation looked at the culture of crunch surrounding Naughty Dog and the development of The Last of Us II.