Ghost of Tsushima Is Getting Free Online Co-op Later This Year

Screenshot : Sucker Punch / Sony

Today, Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a brand new co-op experience coming to Ghost of Tsushima for free. The new mode will let up to four folks play together in a story separate from the original game, featuring new enemies and characters based on Japanese mythology.

Darren Bridges, the senior game designer at Sucker Punch, explained in a post on the official Playstation blog how players will choose from different classes and play with groups of 2 to 4 in missions built exclusively for co-op action.

Depending on how many players you have, you will get access to different missions. If it’s just you and a friend, then you can try out a series of co-op story missions featuring a lot of combat. If you and three friends play together, you can play wave-based survival missions. A four-player raid is also being added shortly after Legends is released.

Legends will be released later this year for free as part of an update for Ghost of Tsushima.

