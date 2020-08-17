Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Ghost of Tsushima Is Getting Free Online Co-op Later This Year

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
30
Illustration for article titled iGhost of Tsushima /iIs Getting Free Online Co-op Later This Year
Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony

Today, Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a brand new co-op experience coming to Ghost of Tsushima for free. The new mode will let up to four folks play together in a story separate from the original game, featuring new enemies and characters based on Japanese mythology.

Darren Bridges, the senior game designer at Sucker Punch, explained in a post on the official Playstation blog how players will choose from different classes and play with groups of 2 to 4 in missions built exclusively for co-op action.

Advertisement

Depending on how many players you have, you will get access to different missions. If it’s just you and a friend, then you can try out a series of co-op story missions featuring a lot of combat. If you and three friends play together, you can play wave-based survival missions. A four-player raid is also being added shortly after Legends is released.

Legends will be released later this year for free as part of an update for Ghost of Tsushima.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

michaelalwill
michaelalwill

Nifty. I like that they’re using their engine to do some more supernatural-type stuff, though I would also be pleased to see a single player experience that introduces Japanese myths/monsters too.