New Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Shows Off Open-World Exploration, Fox Petting

Gif : Sucker Punch/ Sony ( Kotaku )

Sony showed off about 18-minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima during a new State Of Play video presentation today. The footage featured more great-looking combat, exploration, and customization.



Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima is being developed by Sucker Punch studios, which hasn’t released a game since 2014. This new one, set for release on July 17, is set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s and stars one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island.

In the new gameplay released today, we saw that wind can guide players across the island, a more immersive option than a floating arrow. At any point, a player can summon a gust of wind to lead them to their objective. Foxes and birds will also offer guidance to hidden locations—and you can pet the fox. The game will support fast travel, too.

Advertisement

As players explore this large island, they will encounter areas that are controlled by Mongol forces and large animals. Because this is an open-world game in 2020, you can collect resources such as bamboo and Yew Wood.

Screenshot : Sucker Punch/Sony

We also got a look at more combat. Players can challenge enemies to standoffs, where each combatant waits for the other to make the first move. However, players don’t just have to go in and start fighting enemies. Instead, they can play more stealthily and sneak around enemy camps at night, picking folks off one-by-one while using fireworks and smoke bombs.



Players will be able to customize their character with new armor and gear, each with different attributes and bonuses. And finding flowers can allow you to dye your armor and clothes.

Advertisement

Gif : Sucker Punch/ Sony ( Kotaku )

There will be a photo mode, which Sucker Punch promises will have a lot of features including the ability to change the direction of the wind.



Advertisement

The game has English voice-acting, but will also offer Japanese with English subtitles. For those who prefer black and white samurai films, Sucker Punch created a filter that makes the whole game look like a classic movie. This mode can also be activated right from the start.