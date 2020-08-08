Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Unlimited Power!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photomode
PhotomodeVirtual Photographyphotographyghost of tsushimaThe Last Of Us Part IISnapshots
Illustration for article titled Unlimited Power!
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus

This week on Snapshots: More Ghost of Tsushima screenshots! It’s a gorgeous game with the best photomode...ever? So it makes sense it once again dominates this week. But some other games, like Last of Us and Gran Turismo, get in the mix too.

The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: Robert Burrell - Email
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Screenshot: Iker
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner - Email
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @BoredAloy
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: Michael Zayas
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @monikasiauw
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @catsandbolts
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @CRiT3X
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Virtual_Parkour
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Emilli96
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus

I think that fox might be a Sith Lord...

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION