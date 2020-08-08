Unlimited Power!

This week on Snapshots: More Ghost of Tsushima screenshots! It’s a gorgeous game with the best photomode...ever? So it makes sense it once again dominates this week. But some other games, like Last of Us and Gran Turismo, get in the mix too.



The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Robert Burrell - Email

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Screenshot : Iker

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : Heath Gardner - Email

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @BoredAloy

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Michael Zayas

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @monikasiauw

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @catsandbolts

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @CRiT3X

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Virtual_Parkour

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Emilli96

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Joshc_vp

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus

I think that fox might be a Sith Lord...

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



