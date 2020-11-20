Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Chadwick Boseman Has A Street Named After Him In Spider-Man: Miles Morales

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Miles Morales: Spider-Man
Miles Morales: Spider-ManMiles MoralesChadwick BosemanBlack PantherWakanda ForeverEaster EggkotakucoreSpider-Man: Miles Morales
Wakanda Forever
Wakanda Forever
Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Along with a touching tribute in the end credits of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman also gets a street named after him in the game’s version of New York City.

Originally discovered by Reddit user RollieDell, Boseman Way is located on a stretch of the game’s 42nd Street, between 3rd Avenue and 1st Avenue. As RollieDell points out, Boseman’s breakout movie role was playing Jackie Robinson in the biographical film 42. Here’s a shot of the map, should you have trouble finding the right spot.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku
Boseman tragically passed in August of this year of complications from a long, silent battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old. We miss the hell out of him.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

