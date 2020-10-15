The Most Fun I've Had In Avengers In Weeks Is This Chair

Gif : Square Enix / Kotaku

Boredom can do strange things to a person, especially a person who has been waiting weeks for fresh content in a popular service game. Today’s patch finally brought a new hub location to Marvel’s Avengers. That’s where I found this one chair.

Advertisement

S.H.I.E.L.D. Substation Zero is a new hub location added in patch 1.3.3. It’s a base that will eventually serve as a jumping-off point for new characters and story content. Right now it serves as an introduction to the new high-level Tachyon Missions, which I’m not quite powerful enough to take on yet, and another place to pick up faction missions and wander about. Wandering about is how I found the chair.

The chair. Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

Advertisement

There are many chairs in the substation, but only this one, one of four located in Maria Hill’s office, can roll about. It can’t be rolled far. I’ve yet to get it out of her office. I’m not sure it can even be moved past the threshold. I keep trying, though, because I am having fun. This is how hungry I was for new content. Imagine what I’ll do when Hawkeye shows up.

Check out the video below for a guided tour of S.H.I.E.L.D. Substation Zero, along with much discourse on and with my new friend, chair.