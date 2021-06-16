E3 2021: 20 Games Missing From The Show

Gif : Nintendo / Microsoft / Sony

Silence screams volumes. Over the past five days, video game publishers have shouted announcements for the biggest games from the rooftops. But that chorus has been drowned out by the far more deafening din of what wasn’t announced at E3 2021.



Of course, we had some inkling beforehand about which blockbusters wouldn’t show up. Ubisoft said from the jump that we’d see nothing from The Division or the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake. Deep Silver, the publisher behind series like Timesplitters and Dead Island, also said that it wouldn’t exhibit any games at E3. Activision, Sony, and EA didn’t even partake in this year’s show at all, meaning no Call of Duty: Vanguard, Gran Turismo 7, Dragon Age 4, God of War, or Mass Effect (though we did get a peek at gameplay for EA’s Battlefield 2042 during the Xbox showcase).

On the other hand, Kotaku sure had a bunch of fair expectations. Some of those were managed properly. Others very much were not. Here’s a rundown of everything we thought we’d see—or hoped we’d see—that didn’t make an appearance.