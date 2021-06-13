Forza Horizon 5 Is Very Proud Of Its Mexican Cactus Needles

Screenshot : Microsoft

There’s a brand-new Forza Horizon on the horizon, and its foliage is going to be some of the greatest, most accurate foliage ever rendered in a video game. According to Playground Games creative director Mike Brown, they’ve rendered the individual needles on the cholla cactus we’ll be speeding by at a hundred miles per hour. That’s some detailed cactus.



Come November 9, Forza fans on PC and Xbox consoles around the world will be racing though a gorgeous recreation of Mexico in what the developers are calling the “largest and most diverse open world ever in a Forza game.” From sparse deserts to dense rainforests, beautiful cities to the caldera of a volcano, Forza Horizon 5 players are in for all sorts of plants thwapping their leaves against the expensive paint jobs of their virtual vehicles. As I watch the scenery fly by in the official gameplay video, I can’t help but wince in wide-eyed wonder at the lushness of even the driest of environments.

Screenshot : Microsoft

These plants are going to fuck my cars up. Cactus needles plus a dirt road equals severe vehicular plantslaughter on my part. And the rainforest? Forget about it, I’m going to murder this poor rainforest with a sport ultily vehicle.



Screenshot : Microsoft

I wouldn’t be surprised if these two screenshots were after and before shots demonstrating the effect of my four-wheeled rampage.



Of course there’s more to Mexico than photogenic wilderness and copious amounts of ground cover. People live in Mexico, and they build lovely little villages and vast cities. They make bear art, like this piece from Mexican artist Farid Rueda, whose colorful mural work makes my breath catch every time I see it. I cannot wait to crash a powerful sports car into this piece. Plus, check out that ferm and the little scruffy bushes in front of it.

Screenshot : Microsoft

Check out the full gameplay reveals video for a closer look at the technology that powers Forza Horizon 5’s plants, as well as its cars, racing, weather, murals, and extensive multiplayer options.



I am ridiculously excited for this game. And don’t even get me started on the new challenge building tools.

Screenshot : Microsoft

Oh man, I bet the wood they used to make those giant bowling pins is exquisite.



.