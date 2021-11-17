Forza Horizon 5 is fun as hell, but I think the main reason so many more people seem into it than the last entry in the series is how it looks. Not in terms of the number of polygons on the screen, but just the vibe of it.

Mexico is a beautiful country, but the parts of it shown in this game, and the way they’re shown really make driving fast cars through the countryside feel like a fantasy holiday. Sometimes, when combined with the game’s writing and overall tone this can get a bit much—veering uncomfortably close to Far Cry levels of tropical voyeurism—but on the whole it’s just a wonderful thing to sit back and look at, whether you’re driving 200mph or sitting perfectly still on the asphalt.

We can thank Playground Games and the artists who worked on the game for that, so it’s gonna be real nice tonight looking at a bunch of art that went into the game’s creation.

Below you’ll see a selection of works from some of the artists responsible for FH5's look. It’s not everyone who worked on everything, but it’s enough to give us all a good feel for the kind of stuff that formed the building blocks of the game’s world.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below, and even more pieces over at ArtStation’s FH5 Art Blast.

