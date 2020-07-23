Xbox Is Bringing Back Fable

Screenshot : Xbox

Fable is back. The next installment of the irreverent roleplaying series is being spearheaded by Forza developer Playground Games and will be on Xbox Series X and PC.



It’s been nearly a decade since Fable III landed on Xbox 360, leaving fans to make due with spin-offs like the Kinect-focused Fable: The Journey and 2017's free-to-play card game Fable Fortune in the years since. The franchise’s original developer, Lionhead Studios, shuttered shortly after the cancellation of the multiplayer Fable Legends project in 2016.

While there isn’t much to glean from the brief teaser, this apparently won’t be Fable 4, which might mean the upcoming game is a reboot of sorts. What is obvious is that the next Fable will maintain the series’ trademark humor, sending up many of the fantasy tropes that the genre often treats as sacrosanct.